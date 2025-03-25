Why NBC Canceled Good Girls After Four Seasons

According to the outlet, "Good Girls" was initially given the option of closing out its run with a short fifth season, an increasingly common option for shows on the bubble that usually comes with a few strings attached. In this show's case, there would be eight episodes instead of the 10 to 16 past seasons had gotten, and apparently the stars would have also had to take a pay cut. Reporter Michael Ausiello wrote that Whitman, Hendricks, and Retta all agreed to the changes, and production was set. But the show ended up canceled anyway.

"[We] very much wanted to bring 'Good Girls' back for one more season to close out the story, but unfortunately we were unable to make the financials work," an NBC-related source said at the time. Montana's name comes up in this report, though, with sources also claiming that he wasn't willing to take the pay cut like the rest of the cast. Retta seemingly confirmed as much a year later, telling "Live With Kelly and Ryan" that she was "salty" because the show was nearly renewed for season 5 but "one person ruined it for all of [the] cast and crew" (per Entertainment Weekly). Retta doesn't name the person in question, but says that the change came after it was too late for the writers to write the person off the show.

TVLine's sources speculated at the time that Montana didn't want to take the pay cut the rest of the cast agreed to because of his "strained working relationship" with Hendricks. If the two actors did have beef, it's not firmly on the public record: several reports mention a panel in which Hendricks bristled at Montana calling her "Chris" in the past as evidence of their supposed animosity, while others include quotes in which the pair were less than effusive while talking about filming romantic scenes together.