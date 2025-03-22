Sony Placed A Bizarre Ban On Jonah Hill For Superbad

Corporations are not big fans of risk, and they're even less enamored of controversy. In sane times, they would prefer for their brands to be associated with fun, consumption, and more consumption. They want you to feel ecstatic about buying their product, and they don't want you running off to the competition to sample similar goods. Most importantly, though, they don't want to piss off their shareholders. So when their product is associated with something that bucks the system or is simply unsavory, they get their hackles up.

Once upon a time, movie studios didn't have to worry what corporations thought about their movies. Then corporations like Gulf + Western, Coca-Cola, and Sony, drawn by the glamor of the dream factory, bought into the movie business. They wanted their prestige of owning a Hollywood studio. Some of them were also keen on having their products showcased in motion pictures, a medium that attracted millions of consumers to multiplexes every weekend to see the hot new releases starring the biggest stars in the world. The dream was to have their goods bolstered, if not endorsed by the likes of Eddie Murphy, Barbra Streisand and Harrison Ford, each of them casually knocking back a Coke or switching on a Sony television.

Sony's ownership of Columbia Pictures is a fascinating showbiz story, one that inspired the must-read showbiz book "Hit & Run: How Jon Peters and Peter Guber Took Sony for a Ride in Hollywood." The short version of the story is that the company didn't understand how the film industry worked, and got steamrolled by a couple of veteran operators, one of whom, Jon Peters, was/is a complete maniac. Unlike Coke, Sony stayed in the game, but going forward they were going to be more mindful of how the studio reflected on their brand. So when Columbia greenlit the teen sex comedy "Superbad," they made one of their most coveted products off-limits.