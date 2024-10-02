Producer Jon Peters Had Two Ridiculous Demands For Wild Wild West

Barry Sonnenfeld had one heck of a career as a director in Hollywood. In the '90s, he was hard to touch, from his work on "The Addams Family" movies to "Men in Black," it was hit after hit. Unfortunately, even the best careers hit speed bumps from time to time. Sonnenfeld hit a massive one in 1999 when he directed the infamous, expensive flop that was "Wild Wild West." While the director must always shoulder responsibility, there were many factors at play here. Perhaps none bigger in spelling the film's doom than producer Jon Peters.

/Film's Ethan Anderton recently spoke with Sonnenfeld in anticipation of his upcoming memoir "Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time: True Stories from a Career in Hollywood," which is available for pre-order now on Amazon. During the conversation, Sonnenfeld discussed the mess that was "Wild Wild West." More specifically, the two demands that Peters made, both of which didn't serve the movie well.

"Jon Peters was insistent on two things. A giant spider. And I think we executed it well, but made it way too big in scale, and I think it took the audience out of the movie. There were many things wrong with that movie. That was one of them, the bigger issue, Jon Peter's total insistence on that kind of helped ruin the movie, Jon Peter's insisted that there that Will Smith be in drag and that scene is so horrible, and it was so expensive, and we had to build this giant set for it. Will didn't want to do it. I didn't want it done. And it was just one of the many reasons that Wild Wild West is one of my least favorite movies as a director."

That giant spider has become something of an infamous Hollywood tale, in no small part thanks to a killer story told many times by director Kevin Smith. In short, Peters had been trying to get a giant spider on screen for years, dating back to Smith's crack at the screenplay for the failed "Superman Lives." The idea persisted for a long time, with Peters eventually sneaking into Sonnenfeld's ill-fated, big-budget Western.