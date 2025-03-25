Sylvester Stallone Called This Comedy The Worst Movie In His Filmography

If you've paid any kind of attention to Sylvester Stallone's film career for any amount of time, you know he's made some absolutely terrible movies. To be fair, some were out of necessity. Prior to becoming a big screen superstar in 1976 with "Rocky," a briefly homeless Stallone starred in a quickie pornographic romance called "The Party at Kitty and Stud's" (which was rereleased post-stardom as "The Italian Stallion"). Around the same time, he also appeared in the low-budget terrorism thriller "No Place to Hide," which was recut as a comedy and dumped into video stores in 1990 with the title "A Man Called... Rainbo."

For the most part, however, Stallone has been the author of his own cinematic misery. After the wild critical and commercial success of "Rocky" (which beat out all-timers "Network," "All the President's Men," and "Taxi Driver" for Best Picture), the star went on a decade-plus tear during which he could get anything greenlit. At first, he put his newfound box office weight behind Norman Jewison's union drama "F.I.S.T." and the likable pro wrestling drama "Paradise Alley" (which also served as his directorial debut). When both movies failed to catch fire theatrically, though, Stallone focused strictly on franchises and broad genre plays.

As his box office exploded with "Rocky II," "Rocky III," and "First Blood," so did his ego. In 1983, he directed "Staying Alive," an utterly hubristic sequel to "Saturday Night Fever" where he basically transformed John Travolta into a surrogate for himself as a Broadway musical star. Then, a year after that, he co-starred with Dolly Parton in the country music comedy "Rhinestone." His fans tolerated the former, but rejected the latter with extreme prejudice. Stallone took note and retreated to action movies, the worst of which, "Cobra," is a luridly entertaining trashterpiece that I've probably watched more times than "Casablanca."

Playing it safe was smart short-term for Stallone, but the fierce competitor in him couldn't help but notice that Arnold Schwarzenegger was threatening to dethrone him as Hollywood's action king. And when the Austrian Oak successfully segued into comedy, Sly really started sweating it.