A Kung-Fu Classic With A High Rotten Tomatoes Score Changed Jason Statham's Life

In "Snatch," things aren't looking good for bare-knuckle boxing promoter Turkish (Jason Statham) when he loses his fighter to an injury and wants to switch him out for "One Punch" Mickey O'Neil (Brad Pitt). The news doesn't go down well with violent pig-obsessed crime lord Brick Top (Alan Ford), who stands to lose a lot of money from the bets that've already been placed. "I don't care if he's Muhammad 'I'm hard' Bruce Lee. You can't change fighters!" he protests.

A British gangster movie might not seem the most obvious place for a reference to the martial arts movie legend that is Bruce Lee, but it just goes to show how the enduring legacy of the screen icon has infiltrated just about every corner of popular culture. He has also influenced a vast range of directors and actors like Statham, who has become a huge action star in his own right since his breakthrough in Guy Ritchie's Cockney capers.

Lee still casts a long shadow over action movies today, and the kung fu master's most famous film, "Enter the Dragon," remains very popular with modern viewers, holding an 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Sadly, Lee passed away a month before his star-making movie debuted in Los Angeles in 1973. Showcasing Lee's incredible dexterity and screen presence, the film was a huge box office success, fully kicking off the kung fu craze of the '70s and inspiring future action stars like Chuck Norris, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Jackie Chan, Donnie Yen, and Statham. But why did "Enter the Dragon" have such a major effect on Statham's life and career?