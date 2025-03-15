You May Recognize The Actors Behind These Electric State Characters
Directors Anthony and Joe Russo have crossed one more non-Marvel Cinematic Universe entry off their list this week with the release of their new sci-fi film "The Electric State." Based on the book by Simon Stålenhag, the film sees Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt traverse an alternative 1995, where robots that were once servants to humanity have been abandoned and ostracised following a failed rebellion against their makers. It's among these rusty and worn-down bots, however, that Brown's Michelle finds allies to be reunited with her brother, whom she believed was long since dead, and who could hold the key to bringing the bots back into winning back their rights.
There is a wealth of impressive talent bringing the CGI characters of "The Electric State" to life, though their voices might be hard to recognize on first viewing. To help you navigate the cast, here's a list of hardwired heroes who join the fight alongside Michelle and her reluctant partner-in-crime, Keats (Pratt). The guest list features a mix of Marvel stars, acting veterans, and a select few cast members that are essential to any film requiring voice work — starting with Disney's regular go-to-guy.
Alan Tudyk is Cosmo
If a big-budget movie or television show has a character that needs a voice (even if they can't form cohesive sentences), the unwritten Hollywood rule is to give Alan Tudyk a call. Here, he voices Cosmo, the plucky little bot being manned by Michelle's brother, and only says a select few quotes to the hero on her journey. For Tudyk, it's nothing new. The former "Firefly" and "Serenity" star now has as many credits conjured from a recording booth as he has in front of the camera. Heihei the chicken from "Moana," Toucan in "Encanto," and Valentino the goat from "Wish" have all been blessed with Tudyk's voice, because sometimes an animal needs character in their clucks and squawks.
On television, he has also voiced Clayface in animated DC shows, including "Harley Quinn" and "Creature Commandos," where he added extra anarchy to the animation as Doctor Phosphorus. His other DC credits include Mr. Nobody, the overarching villain of "Doom Patrol," a role that was at least partially in live-action This year, he'll be reprising his "Star Wars: Rogue One" role as K-2SO in the second season of "Andor," which will probably make us punch the air on several occasions. He'll also be appearing in a very secret role in James Gunn's "Superman," which might see him in front of the camera for a change ... but let's be honest, he's probably doing Krypto's barks.
Anthony Mackie is Herman
Millie Bobby Brown has a robot pal, so there's no reason Chris Pratt should be going it alone in this sci-fi adventure, as well. While Michelle is being led by Cosmo, Pratt's Keats has a metal-plated partner-in-crime with Herman, a dome-headed little dude with an LED display for a face. For this wise-cracking role, the Russos looked to the current Captain America for assistance and recruited Anthony Mackie to bring Herman to life.
Should you have been hiding under a rock that's impervious to the ongoing comic book movie world that's still turning (yes, still), Mackie has now become an even bigger name after making the star-spangled shield his own in "Captain America: Brave New World," following the events of "Falcon and the Winter Soldier," Mackie has also voiced the character of Sam Wilson in animated form in "What If..?" Outside of the MCU, he's set to return to our television screens as John Doe for season 2 of the shockingly great bit of motorized madness that is "Twisted Metal." He also appeared in the woefully short-lived Netflix series, "Altered Carbon," as well as starring in appearing in one of the earlier episodes of "Black Mirror," "Striking Vipers."
Woody Harrelson is Mr. Peanut
When it came to bringing a walking, talking peanut with the characteristics of Jurassic Park inventor John Hammond to life, the Russos made the perfect choice. That southern drawl that flows so smoothly from this classy, snack-shaped leader of the robots is voiced by none other than Woody Harrelson, marking one of his rarest moments in the recording booth. Aside from a guest appearance on "The Simpsons" and the Tubi series "The Freak Brothers," Harrelson hasn't lent his vocal talents to many other characters. He's better known for his eclectic on-camera career, but Mr. Peanut certainly signifies an interesting direction for the beloved star, who truly should do more voice work in the future.
Harrelson will forever be recognized for iconic performances in "True Detective," "Natural Born Killers," and "White Men Can't Jump," but surely there's room in a DreamWorks film or some tear-jerking entry that Pixar has lined up for more Woody — and we don't mean Tom Hanks' pull-string cowboy. Heck, maybe there's a chance for Harrelson reprise his role in a war-torn prequel showcasing Mr. Peanut in his prime. Let's take a look back at the rebel leader's early years when he was really salty.
Jenny Slate is Penny Pal
Another talented actor known for bringing wild and often hilarious characters to life is "Parks and Recreation" star and stand-up comedian Jenny Slate, who voices the mechanical postmaster Penny Pal. While she may have Mona-Lisa Saperstein's "Money, please!" etched in the memories of "Parks and Rec" fans, she's also voiced characters on "Bob's Burgers," "The Great North," and even played Ms. Nanny in the "Muppet Babies" reboot.
As for big screen sessions, Slate starred in "Gifted," "It Ends With Us," and "Everything Everywhere All At Once," and also melted hearts as "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On." She's also featured in animated entries such as the "Secret Life of Pets" movies, "Despicable Me 3," and "The Lego Batman Movie," where she voiced Harley Quinn. She also turned up as the big-eyed (and secretly villainous) little lamb Bellwether in the 2016 Disney hit, "Zootopia." Thankfully, her character in "The Electric State" is a far more trustworthy and timid soul who just wants to fight back for robotkind while also ensuring mail gets delivered on time. You've got to love the dedication.
Brian Cox is Pop Fly
It's certainly a weird world out in "The Electric State," but perhaps one of the strangest encounters is a baseball-pitching machine with the voice of what is now one of the most popular Scottish voices on television. Coming out swinging during their prep for war is a wild-eyed, ball-headed bot, Pop Fly, who is voiced by none other than Brian Cox. Favored and feared around the world as the head of the Roy family (and master of telling people to "f*** off") in "Succession," Logan Roy. Besides that sweary alter-ego, Cox has some incredible performances under his belt that date back decades.
Before "Succession," Brian Cox played Hannibal Lecter in Michael Mann's awesome thriller "Manhunter," sinking his teeth into the role of the murderous cannibal before Anthony Hopkins won an Oscar for the same role. Since then, Cox has appeared in "Braveheart," "The Long Kiss Goodnight," the "Bourne" films, "Super Troopers," "X-Men 2," "Troy," and "Zodiac," to name just a few. In terms of voice-only roles he's appeared in "Good Omens" (as Death), "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim," and "Aqua Teen Hunger Force." Like a lot of people on this list, Cox has also cameoed on "The Simpsons" — but the next guy practically lives there.
Hank Azaria is Perplexo
With all the former guest stars of "The Simpsons" appearing in "The Electric State," it makes perfect sense that the Russos found a place among the voice cast for a star that's a Springfield regular. Appearing behind a curtain in one of the kookiest contraptions hiding out in Mr. Peanut's safe haven is Perplexo the magician, voiced by Hank Azaria.
Besides being famously terrified by Al Pacino in "Heat" and playing multiple roles in the "Night at the Museum" films, Azaria is better known for voicing a plethora of people that inhabit the longest-running animated series in U.S. history, "The Simpsons." Bringing to life characters like Moe, Professor Frink, Chief Wiggum, and Comic Book Guy, Azaria can put his name to literally hundreds of characters in the show, from the most popular to simple passers-by of this famous little town.
In Netflix's latest big outing, he's certainly got the magic touch to handle the brief role of the mustache-twirling machine. Just like so many other robots under Mr. Peanut's protection, he's another odd addition that fleshes out this wild world that come to Michelle and Keats' aid.