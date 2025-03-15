You May Recognize The Actors Behind These Electric State Characters

If a big-budget movie or television show has a character that needs a voice (even if they can't form cohesive sentences), the unwritten Hollywood rule is to give Alan Tudyk a call. Here, he voices Cosmo, the plucky little bot being manned by Michelle's brother, and only says a select few quotes to the hero on her journey. For Tudyk, it's nothing new. The former "Firefly" and "Serenity" star now has as many credits conjured from a recording booth as he has in front of the camera. Heihei the chicken from "Moana," Toucan in "Encanto," and Valentino the goat from "Wish" have all been blessed with Tudyk's voice, because sometimes an animal needs character in their clucks and squawks.

On television, he has also voiced Clayface in animated DC shows, including "Harley Quinn" and "Creature Commandos," where he added extra anarchy to the animation as Doctor Phosphorus. His other DC credits include Mr. Nobody, the overarching villain of "Doom Patrol," a role that was at least partially in live-action This year, he'll be reprising his "Star Wars: Rogue One" role as K-2SO in the second season of "Andor," which will probably make us punch the air on several occasions. He'll also be appearing in a very secret role in James Gunn's "Superman," which might see him in front of the camera for a change ... but let's be honest, he's probably doing Krypto's barks.