Al Pacino Genuinely Terrified Hank Azaria In One Of The Best Crime Thrillers

Many directors are known for shooting a lot of takes. David Fincher's penchant for multiple takes led to a lot of demanding days on the "Mindhunter" set, while Stanley Kubrick's exhausting methods are infamous, such as when he made Tom Cruise walk through a door 95 times on the set of "Eyes Wide Shut." The question of whether the effort involved in this approach actually yields better results than something like Clint Eastwood's commitment to using the very first take remains unanswered at this point. But sometimes, shooting take after take results in something undeniably great. Case in point: one of Al Pacino's most memorable lines in Michael Mann's "Heat."

The 1995 crime thriller remains a touchstone of the genre, and not just because it finally saw Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro share a scene and featured one of the best gun fights ever put to screen. "Heat" is a masterpiece for the way it crystallizes Mann's fascination with the concept of criminality and the individuals who perpetrate it. To Mann, the term criminal is far too dismissive. The people who commit crimes are human beings who exhibit all the complexities and contradictions that come with it. Hence the remarkable way in which Pacino's detective Vincent hanna and DeNiro's career criminal Neil McCauley play off each other in such a way that you're not entirely sure they're all that different.

In other words, "Heat" has a lot more nuance to it than your typical crime thriller. But that doesn't mean the entire thing is nuanced. In fact, aside from the aforementioned shootout in the streets of downtown Los Angeles, one of the movie's standout moments is anything but nuanced. That moment is, of course, Al Pacino's delivery of the line, "'Cause she's got a great ass!" in the scene where he interrogates Hank Azaria's Alan Marciano — which as it happens, was not only the result of Mann demanding multiple takes but a genuinely surprised a young Azaria.