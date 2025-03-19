Why Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Hates A Tom Hanks Classic With Passion

Taylor Sheridan's profane tirade against "Forrest Gump" focused on the movie's famous running arc, in which Gump spends three years running across the country to cope with Jenny Curran (Robin Wright) once again leaving him, and attracts a loyal group of followers who treat him as a guru. It's a pivotal late-game moment in the movie, and though Sheridan doesn't appreciate it, Tom Hanks certainly does. In fact, Hanks personally funded the all-time classic scene with director Robert Zemeckis after they learned that Paramount Pictures was planning to drop the expensive sequence from the movie entirely.

Whether you love "Forrest Gump" (like I do) or hate it with vitriol (like Sheridan does), it's pretty easy to see that the movie needs to depict this particular part of Gump's life to work as well as it does. It's impossible to tell whether "Forrest Gump" would have won six Academy Awards without the running part, but in my opinion, omitting this exploration of the human tendency to blindly follow perceived authority figures would definitely have hurt the film.

Despite Sheridan's vocal dislike of "Forrest Gump" and the scene that was so important to Hanks that he was prepared to pour his own money into filming it, the two men don't seem to be on particularly hostile terms. As a matter of fact, Hanks even had a cameo in the "Yellowstone" prequel "1883," playing General George Meade.