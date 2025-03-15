The Electric State Book Is Completely Different (And Way Better) Than The Netflix Movie

Spoilers for "The Electric State" to follow.

There are great film adaptations, like Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, and there are bad film adaptations, like Tim Burton's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." Then there's 50 feet of crap (as Brad Pitt puts it in "Moneyball"), and then there's "The Electric State." Netflix's allegedly $320 million Russo Brothers extravaganza is a complete disaster from start to finish, filled with unnecessary cameos, embarrassing screenwriting, and set pieces that beg the question: What happened to all that money?

Under normal circumstances, a movie like this would just go down as a simple misfire, and that would be that. But it's even more upsetting because the book on which it's based, Simon Stålenhag's "The Electric State," is incredible. It's also still pretty niche despite Stålenhag's work having become a bit more mainstream over the last several years. That means that for many, the Netflix movie will become the de facto version of this story, and I simply can't let that stand. It would be like if people only knew about M. Night Shyamalan's "The Last Airbender" or "Dragonball Evolution."

If you're entirely unfamiliar with Stålenhag, he's a Swedish digital artist whose books contain a mix of page-spanning, full-color art prints and accompanying narrative text. His stories typically focus on sci-fi worlds based in alternate histories or near futures, which he creates piece by piece with his haunting digital paintings. Isolation, society in decline, and the collision of advanced technology with rural landscapes are all common calling cards in Stålenhag's work, which began with 2015's "Tales from the Loop." With "The Electric State," however, the Russos and their team completely missed the point of the book. Let's dive into all the differences and why you should really give Stålenhag's original work a read instead.