What Is Shin Godzilla's 5th Form - And Why Is It So Terrifying?

"Shin Godzilla" stands tall as one of the original kaiju's greatest movies ever. Though the massive international success of the subsequent "Godzilla Minus One" may have stolen its thunder a bit, "Shin Godzilla" is a totally different beast — a send-up of ineffectual political bureaucracy loaded with dark comedy, but also featuring one of the most truly horrifying versions of Godzilla ever put to screen.

Less a radioactive lizard and more an eldritch monstrosity of true cosmic terror, the Godzilla of "Shin" morphs multiple times throughout the film, starting as an unsettling, unsightly amphibian crawling on its belly and eventually working its way up to a fully upright creature with massive spines and the most deadly heat ray ever seen in the franchise. The monster's four forms show a clear escalation in power and size, but the film also teases a fifth form that would have come about had the human characters failed in their mission to freeze Godzilla solid. This strange fifth form — very distinct from the others — is teased in the final moments of the movie, though no sequel was ever made to capitalize on them.

The shot in question shows the tip of Godzilla's frozen tail, out of which you can see the bodies of various human-sized Godzilla creatures sprouting off. The implication is that the monster would have started shedding an unknown quantity of these smaller, Xenomorph-esque creatures, which in turn surely would have caused a whole new kind of chaos. But what exactly are these tiny Godzillas? Let's take a closer look.