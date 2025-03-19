Jim Parsons Was Blown Away By One Big Bang Theory Audition

Casting "The Big Bang Theory" was probably pretty tricky, and it's hard to imagine the series suceeding without the main performers — specifically, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch, and Amy Farrah Fowler, who play Sheldon Cooper, Leonard Hofstadter, Penny Hofstadter, Howard Wolowitz, Raj Koothrappali, Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz, and Amy Farrah Fowler, in that order. The chemistry between all of these actors — and, by extension, their characters — is so great and feels so authentic that, without that X-factor, "The Big Bang Theory" may never have worked. So what was it like for them to audition together?

After the show ended after 12 seasons and the same number of years, the cast spoke to Entertainment Weekly about what it was like to make one of the biggest sitcoms of all time ... and in that interview, Parsons opened up about what it was like to audition alongside Galecki. Because Sheldon and Leonard are established best friends right at the beginning of the show, their rapport had to be solid immediately. According to Parsons, he was just blown away by Galecki's take on Leonard when they read together.

"I already knew who Johnny was from 'Roseanne,'" Parsons said, referencing Roseanne Barr's popular sitcom that featured Galecki as a young actor. "That was weird because I don't think I've ever auditioned alongside someone I had seen act before. I read with other people, but it was very clear that no one else was making the part their own more than Johnny did." Parsons elaborated that Galecki, "knew what he was doing and was doing it in a strong way." He continued, "I didn't feel like he needed my help. I didn't feel like he was bleeding into my work. He was his own distinct thing."