Robin Actor Burt Ward Was Sent To The Hospital On His First Day Of Shooting Batman

Burt Ward did everything Adam West did, but backwards and in elf shoes.

William Dozier's 1966 "Batman" required a lot of stunt work. Every single episode, Batman (West) and Robin (Ward) would get into a full-on fight with a group of henchmen, often landing punches with outsize, on-screen onomatopoeia. ZAP! BOFF! POW! KRETCH! However, because Batman wore an over-the-head cowl, West could easily be replaced in the fight scenes by a fight double. Ward, who only wore a small Domino mask, had a more visible face, and couldn't be replaced by a stunt worker as often. As such, Ward was required to learn the choreography for almost every single one of the show's many fights. "Batman," by the way, lasted 120 episodes, so that's a lot of choreography.

Playing Robin, it seems, came with a host of physical challenges, even beyond the extensive fight training. Ward admitted in his autobiography, "Boy Wonder: My Life in Tights," that the show's producers were worried that his genitals would be visible through his green trunks, and that they handed him special pills to, uh, shrink him. Ward, who was trying to have a child at the time, picked up the pills, but never actually swallowed them. He didn't know what kind of side effects the mysterious pills might have.

But the stunts were the hardest part, especially since Ward was not a trained stuntman. Indeed, the first four days Ward spent playing Robin were the most harrowing, as bad stunts forced him to the emergency room every day. The first day involved almost falling out of the Batmobile while it was traveling 55 miles per hour. Ward talked about his experiences at a Los Angeles Cookie Con, an event transcribed by the Hollywood Reporter in 2017.