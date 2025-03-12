Marvel's Kevin Feige Broke Down Crying When He Received A Special Star Trek Gift

This may be a daring observation, but The Marvel Cinematic Universe is, on a philosophical level, kind of the opposite of "Star Trek." The MCU, after all, worships at the feet of a superpowered freelance military force who frequently gather together to commit acts of overwhelming combat violence. Superheroes live in a parallel world of moral absolutes, however, so we can rest assured that heroes are behaving heroically. Heroes use their access to miracle technologies to build more powerful weapons and upgrade their super-suits. They rarely try to improve medicine, undo capitalism, or reallocate resources; the MCU hasn't ever mentioned that world hunger is solved.

"Star Trek," meanwhile, takes place in a world of moral pluralism. There aren't "heroes" and "villains" in "Star Trek" in the traditional comic book sense (at least not when it's operating at peak efficiency), but merely people who have differing philosophical viewpoints. We constantly test our morals in "Star Trek," and hardly ever use violence to solve problems. War is anathema. Everyone has agreed to forego money to serve the greater good. Miracle technologies are used to eliminate want, as replicators can create food and resources out of thin air, and faster-than-light ships can deliver anything anywhere. World hunger has indeed been solved.

Despite their diametrically opposed viewpoints, though, many audiences flock to both.

Multiple actors have appeared in both the MCU and on "Star Trek," but one of the more notable stars of both has been Anson Mount. Mount currently plays Captain Pike on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," and reprised his role as Black Bolt in the MCU's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Mount also happens to know that MCU head honcho Kevin Feige is a huge Trekkie and he, as stated in a Comic Con appearance (Covered by PopVerse), once presented Feige with a special "Star Trek" gift. Feige is, according to official Paramount documentation, an honorary Lieutenant Commander on the U.S.S. Enterprise.