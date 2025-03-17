Liam Neeson Never Made Taken 4 For A Lot Of Good Reasons

The primary reason the "Taken" film franchise has yet to become a quadrilogy is that Neeson, having unexpectedly reinvented himself as an action star, felt the whole endeavor had become totally silly. "There's only so many times your daughter can be taken," he exclaimed to Stephen Colbert. He joked that he'd have to beg the kidnappers to take his daughter in a fourth film.

Neeson didn't even want to make "Taken 3." As he told Graham Norton, "I said the second [installment] wouldn't happen, and I said I wouldn't do a third one if someone got taken." He only made the second sequel because the filmmakers went "Death Wish" with it, and killed off his wife (Famke Janssen), which he felt wouldn't be as insulting to the audience.

As slasher franchises have taught us, you can insult the hell out of the audience's intelligence as long as you serve up enough red meat. You just can't do it with the man who played Oskar Schindler in the lead, which is why the "Taken" team switched gears and did a prequel TV series for NBC in 2017. The problem here was that no one ever cared about Bryan Mills; they only watched the movies for Neeson's bloody, stone-faced extrajudicial shenanigans. And this is why the "Taken" series only lasted 26 episodes.

Now that it's been 11 years since "Taken 3," you might think that Neeson would get a little nostalgic and consider returning to the role. Neeson, however, is now 72 years old, and, back in 2015, told The Guardian he had maybe two more years of action movies in him. "I'm in a very, career-wise, great place," he said. "The success of certainly the 'Taken' films ... Hollywood seems to see me in a different light." He went on to say, "I get sent quite a few action-oriented scripts, which is great. I'm not knocking it. It's very flattering. But there is a limit, of course."

So you should probably rule him out for James Bond, as well.