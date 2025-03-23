Why Simon Helberg Never Wrote Lines For Howard On The Big Bang Theory

Sometimes, actors like to riff on set or contribute lines to their projects, but according to Simon Helberg, who played Howard Wolowitz on "The Big Bang Theory" for the entirety of its run, he didn't typically craft any of his character's jokes. Why? The writing team, according to Helberg, was a finely-tuned machine, and he simply didn't think he should (or needed to) mess with its work.

While promoting his project "I Am I" — which Helberg produced and starred in alongside his wife Jocelyn Towne, who wrote and directed the independent film — Helberg spoke to Collider and revealed that he didn't mess around with the scripts of "The Big Bang Theory" if he could help it. When asked if he felt "confident" to contribute lines, Helberg was very blunt.

"It's not really about confidence," the actor responded. "It's just something that isn't really in the vocabulary of what goes on at work. The writers write and the actors act. I've worked very differently before. There's a lot of changing lines while we're taping, and coming up with jokes, punching it up and rewriting scenes. My impulse is always to try to contribute, but very quickly, I felt that that wasn't necessarily the way that this show worked."

On its face, this might sound restrictive, but the way Helberg put it, it was simply a testament to how great the writers were. "In some ways, it's a great harmony," Helberg continued. "They are fantastic. It does take a little bit of courage to say, 'Hey, how about this?', but that's just because they're so great at what they do. It's a pretty well-oiled machine. They provide us with such unbelievable words, and they're so fast and they know the show so incredibly well, that there really aren't many moments where I feel like I could add anything to what they bring to it."