Why Stephen King's Failed '90s TV Miniseries Got Two Different Endings

"Golden Years" is a story about youth — primarily how we covet youth and liken it to a time period brimming with endless possibilities. This yearning often comes at the cost of framing aging as a source of terror, as if it is something that needs to be delayed or escaped altogether. King unravels this concept by subverting the traditional themes associated with such stories, as he positions the protagonist as someone who is aging in reverse. In the show, Harlan Williams (Keith Szarabajka), an elderly janitor, is accidentally exposed to a chemical lab explosion, and the aftereffects of this accident are rather surprising. Instead of sustaining injuries, Harlan notices that his wrinkles have now faded and that his eyesight is better than ever. When these changes start becoming noticeable to others, Harlan freaks out, scared that he will become a target of some kind.

He's right: People start dying mysteriously around him once some shady folks get a whiff of this situation. Moreover, the Shop — deemed as the most notorious branch of the F.B.I. (who prominently feature in King's "Firestarter") — is also after him. Now, Harlan is no hero, as he is the quintessential blue-collar everyman who finds himself dealing with something strange and inexplicable. I don't want to spoil what he does next, but Harlan's escapades are only thrilling in bursts and mostly lackluster due to the series' languid pacing that isn't cushioned with depth. This brings us to the original ending that aired on CBS, which embraces ambiguity (as it had hoped eventually to trickle into a full-length show) but feels more grounded/realistic in the context of the show's overarching tone.

In stark contrast, the home video ending was redone and stitched together to evoke a continuous four-hour adventure, something that does not quite work due to the awkward pacing between the episodes. In an attempt to provide the miniseries with a conclusion, the ending was reworked into one where all loose ends are neatly tied up. This ham-fisted re-edit does not necessarily upon the original ending, as it feels a bit too happy-go-lucky compared to the grim undertones of the subject matter. I would go as far as to say that this second ending does not make sense at all.

Perhaps King's screenplay required more competent creative direction for it to have made a tangible mark. Whatever the case, I'm positive that "Golden Years" might have fared much better as a short story.