How The Simpsons Predicted The 'God Particle' Before Real-Life Scientists

"The Simpsons" episode "The Wizard of Evergreen Terrace" (September 20, 1998) finds Homer (erstwhile genie Dan Castellaneta) becoming despondent over the lack of major accomplishments in his life. Looking for meaning to his existence in a library, Homer stumbles upon a (pop-up) biography of Thomas Edison, and he is inspired. Homer quits his job to become an inventor, using Edison's volume of inventions to gauge his own success.

Homer's inventions are, perhaps predictably, terrible. He invents a shotgun, for instance, that can blast makeup directly onto a person's face. He invents an easy chair with a toilet installed, designed for people too lazy to rise during their favorite TV shows. Homer takes his inventions very seriously, but he can't invent anything practical.

During one of his invention montages, Homer is writing advanced calculations on a chalkboard, a shocking activity for someone as dumb as Homer, and a useless endeavor, seeing as he is inventing toilets and shotguns. The equations were all, as math nerds might be able to tell you, actual advanced equations, culled from real-life professors that had been contacted by series writer (and degree-holder in both computer science and physics) David X. Cohen. "The Simpsons," largely thanks to Cohen, got a lot of its math right, and Cohen carried his mathematical and engineering obsessions over to "Futurama," which he and "Simpsons" inventor Matt Groening co-created.

As it happens, one of the random equations on Homer's chalkboard was a calculation that, when worked out, gave the mass of the Higgs boson, or "The God Particle," which made it possible for stars, planets, and life to emerge. According to Dr. Simon Singh's book "The Simpsons and their Mathematical Secrets," the mass calculation was surprisingly accurate for a cartoon show. The astonishing thing, however, was that Homer wrote down that equation in 1998, and the Higgs boson wasn't observed for the first time until an experiment conducted in 2012.