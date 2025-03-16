The 10 Worst Disney Villains, Ranked

Bless the poor, unfortunate soul who has to deal with a Disney villain. The studio's catalog is filled with conniving characters that are so sneaky and cruel that they could easily find their way into the nightmares of children and adults alike. Many of them make up /Film's list of top 20 Disney animated villains. However, not all villainous characters are the same. While some may make us squirm, there is a whole other class of Disney villain that offers more laughs than screams, and that's the characters that make up our list of the 10 worst animated Disney villains.

The laughs that these awful villains create often stem from big oversights that create loopholes for heroes and plots that never had the potential to succeed in the first place. The missteps and misguidance should really lead them to consider a new career path. Nonetheless, many of them are still entertaining. However, some are just downright annoying, and that is something we took into consideration when making this list. The ranking of the 10 worst animated Disney villains is based on how much of the plan is actually executed and their motivation, as well as how lame they are.

Now it's time to pop the popcorn and dig into the 10 worst Disney villains.