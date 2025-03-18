How Gene Hackman Inspired Alec Baldwin's 30 Rock Performance

Although it was never an undeniably huge ratings hit for NBC when it was on the air, "30 Rock" was a critical darling and netted Baldwin two Emmys for his role as NBC executive Jack Donaghy. (Baldwin was nominated each season the show aired.) The chemistry he had with Tina Fey, as well as the rest of the ensemble cast, including Tracy Morgan, Jack McBrayer, and Jane Krakowski, was undeniable even as Jack represented a rarefied air of wealth and snobbery and often came in conflict with the more outrageous goings-on in the fictional "TGS" sketch show, meant to play off people's awareness of the real-life "Saturday Night Live." Fey had, on that show, served briefly as head writer, and it's easy to see potential parallels between her Liz Lemon and Jack Donagy and herself and "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels, who had started out rebellious but has long since become an establishment figure of power and riches. (This, despite the fact that "30 Rock" began via a much different idea.)

In a lengthy exploration of the show's history, on the eve of its series finale in 2013 (which was a mad dash to the finish itself), Baldwin noted that he looked to a number of sources in playing Jack, and one of them had nothing to do with "Saturday Night Live." In fact, it was Hackman's performance in "Tenenbaums" that led to part of his approach to the performance:

"For me, it was Hackman...this kind of Hemingway manque masculinity. It's a blend where you're alternately Teddy Roosevelt, and the next minute you're Dustin Hoffman in 'The Graduate': you're a neurotic mess, psychosexually, and then you're just charging up the hill with a sword in your hand."

If nothing else, it's fascinating to get just a glimpse into Baldwin's process. Although the character of Jack Donaghy could surprise both the audience and the other characters within the show with his depths of emotion, that raucous blend of character archetypes in the quote above seems almost hard to square with the reality of what was on the screen for seven seasons. The notion that Jack represented a more old-fashioned type of gruff masculinity does make sense, but the more neurotic elements were rarely as frequently visible in how he portrayed the stuffy NBC executive. That said, knowing that Hackman's title role in "The Royal Tenenbaums" partially burrowed itself into Baldwin's mind while crafting Jack is both fitting and something of a wonderful tribute to an actor who had already stepped away from the big screen.