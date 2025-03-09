Why Making This Chilling New Horror Movie Was So Terrifying For Matthew Rhys [SXSW]

Director Babak Anvari's "Hallow Road" premiered at the SXSW festival Friday night in Austin, to an awestruck crowd. The tight 80-minute film is an acting tour de force from both Rosamund Pike and Matthew Rhys as parents Maddie and Frank, who get a late-night phone call from their troubled college-aged daughter (Megan McDonnell). She's been in a car accident. She's hit a pedestrian in an isolated road that's at least a forty-minute drive away, so Maddie and Frank rush over in their car (in the middle of the night, no less) to come get her and try to talk her through the situation.

Almost the entire movie takes place in that one car. We only hear their daughter's voice through the phone, and the audience is forced to imagine her situation as she explains it. This approach had a clear financial benefit — filming only took about 17 days, as Avari mentioned in the Q&A afterwards — but the choice also clearly made for a better movie. Staying in the car helped the audience feel as closed-in as the characters, as desperate as they are to finally reach their daughter. It allowed the movie to stay focused on its biggest strength: that Maddie and Frank are two very complicated, stressed-out people, expertly portrayed by Pike and Rhys.

For Rhys, who joined Anvari at the SXSW premiere to answer questions from the audience afterward, the stripped-back approach of "Hallow Road" was initially terrifying. "I think I was more concerned about the fact that there was definitely going to be no hiding," the actor explained. "You are laid bare. It's just two people talking."

Director Anvari added, "I think at the very beginning when I talked to [Rhys], I was like, 'Well, the whole film is going to be close ups.'" Rhys then joked to the audience, "I was like, 'I'm out!'"

Anvari himself shared some of Rhys' concerns. Talking about the night before their first big day filming, he admitted, "I was s***ting myself as well."