Wesley Snipes Starred In One Of The Worst Westerns Of All Time

The road to the 2013 straight-to-home-media Wester/horror film "Gallowwalkers" was weirdly circuitous. Way back in 2005, Ain't It Cool News announced that Chow Yun-fat was working on a horror Western wherein he would play a bounty hunting gunslinger that fought zombies. That film was to be called "The Wretched" and would be overseen by the production companies Sheer Films and Patriot Pictures, with Andrew Goth serving as co-writer and director. AICN's scoop was also confirmed in an issue of Fangoria Magazine.

Chow must have dropped out, though, because the next update on the project came in 2008, also in an issue of Fangoria. "The Wretched" had since become a project titled "Gallowwalker." The film was still being co-written and directed by Goth, but Wesley Snipes (who's one of our best actors) was now slated to star alongside David DeCoteau regular Andrew Smith and wrestler Diamond Dallas Page, with shooting to take place in Namibia. That country was alluring in the mid-2000s, as many filmmakers began discovering the gorgeousness of the Namibian landscape (per a report from The Washington Post). No doubt, the makers of "Gallowwalkers" also received some nice tax incentives to shoot there as well.

2006, one might recall, was a time when Snipes was going through a lot of complex legal problems over tax evasion. The actor infamously failed to file his taxes for multiple years while (falsely and knowingly) claiming to be exempt from certain taxes because it was non-resident alien income. (Snipes, it should be stated, was born in Orlando, Florida.) The charges were filed in 2006, Snipes went to trial in 2008, and was sentenced to three years in prison in 2010.

Snipes was released from prison on April 2, 2013, and he completed his imprisonment under house arrest before becoming fully free and clear a few months later on July 19. "Gallowwalkers," in a bout of carefully planned timing, finally premiered on home media a couple of weeks after that on August 6.

It got terrible reviews.