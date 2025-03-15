Why Seth Green's Oz Left Buffy The Vampire Slayer

First, it's worth reminding ourselves that when Green joined "Buffy" in its second season, some audience members may have recognized him from a number of other big projects — most notably, the 1997 comedy hit "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery," in which he played the callow teenage son of the nefarious Dr. Evil, a part Green played as though he was in a drama. (That film arrived in theaters just a couple months after "Buffy" premiered its pilot episode.) Green continued to be in high demand throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s in movie roles, which were understandably hard to turn down in favor of his charming but supporting turn on "Buffy." As Green relayed in an interview with The AV Club back in 2007, one of those roles was in the Mob movie "Knockaround Guys," co-starring Vin Diesel and Dennis Hopper. But if he wanted to appear in "Knockaround Guys," he would have to take some time off of playing Oz.

Green, though he spoke effusively of the show, didn't seem terribly heartbroken about that notion, saying, "I felt like we hadn't done anything that we had talked about. I felt like the character's potential versus what we actually were doing was in drastic opposition." In retrospect, it's not difficult to see his point, at least in terms of how his character interacted with the rest of the Scooby Gang. Oz was not often a main player, and he didn't feel quite like a damaged romantic leading man the way Angel (David Boreanaz) or Spike (James Marsters) eventually would. In that same interview, Green compared Oz's purpose to just standing around in big ensemble scenes and hopefully having one line to contribute. ("Knockaround Guys" hasn't exactly stood the test of time the way "Buffy" has, but the point still stands.)

Continuing, Green said that he suggested to Whedon that Oz could merely take a brief break (in spite of being listed as a series regular), only for the showrunner and his writing staff to simply write the character out entirely. Now, it's true that by sending Oz off into the metaphorical woods, "Buffy" opened the door for Willow to fall for the Wiccan Tara (Amber Benson) and, eventually, head down a dark path of magic. But it's also a little odd that the "Buffy" creatives were so willing to cut ties with Oz, unless they too felt a lack of dramatic urgency with the character and thought Green was giving them a well-positioned out. We can only imagine how the "Buffy" sequel series, which is still developing at the time of writing and reportedly has an Oscar-winning director at the helm, will handle supporting characters like Oz.