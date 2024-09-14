The Only Buffy The Vampire Slayer Actors To Appear In Every Episode

Sarah Michelle Gellar was the star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" but the cult series really was an ensemble show — especially as it went on. The main characters in "Buffy" grew from the titular slayer and her "Scoobies" to an extensive cast of beloved favorites who became just as integral to the show's success and its enduring status as one of the great TV shows of the late-'90s/early aughts.

In that sense, it's not surprising that while Gellar was the lead, there were several other cast members who appeared in almost as many episodes as the star herself. Across seven seasons and 144 episodes, Buffy was joined most frequently by her close friends Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan) and Xander Harris (Nicholas Brendon) — the original Scooby gang. Then, there was her Watcher, Rupert Giles (Anthony Stewart Head), Scooby adoptee Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter), and "big bad"-turned ally Spike (James Marsters). All these characters, and more, became important to the series in a way that makes it odd to think they weren't all there from the very first episode — and that's to say nothing of Emma Caulfield Ford's Anya, Amber Benson's Tara Maclay, David Boreanez's Angel, Seth Green's Oz, or Kristine Sutherland's Joyce Summers, who was killed off in the "Buffy" episode that show creator Joss Whedon still considers the best thing he's ever done.

But of this group, only two cast members actually showed up in every single episode. Though he appears in the opening credits due to his main character status, Nicholas Brendan's Xander doesn't show up in the season 7 episode "Conversations with Dead People" — marking the only time he was absent from the series. Of the original crew then, that just leaves Gellar and Hannigan, who each have a full 144 appearances to their names.