Bruce Willis & Megan Fox's Crime Thriller Flop Is A Streaming Hit On Netflix

In 2021, producer Randall Emmett took a shot at directing his own gritty police drama with "Midnight in the Switchgrass," based on the real story of a Texas-based serial killer which stars Megan Fox, Emile Hirsch, and Bruce Willis. Not only would the film eventually be mired in controversy — Emmett was accused of following loosely in Harvey Weinstein's footsteps when it comes to running a "casting couch" for young actresses and was reportedly even abusive to an ailing Willis on set — but it was a huge flop when it released, which it only did in limited theaters and on video-on-demand. (I'll circle back to some of that controversy, as well as the reason why Willis reportedly struggled to film the project, in just a bit.) Still, according to FlixPatrol, it's now one of Netflix's most-watched films after just a handful of days on the platform.

So what is the movie about? Well, Willis plays an FBI agent named Karl Heller who, alongside his partner Rebecca Lombardo (Fox), are working to take down a sex-trafficking ring when they realize that they've ended up hot on the trail of a notorious serial killer (the movie also notably moves the action from Texas, where the real-life "Truck Stop Killer," Robert Ben Rhoades, operated, to Florida). In the Sunshine State, Rebecca and Karl start working with a local lawman named Byron Crawford (Hirsch), and when Rebecca is captured by the killer, trucker Peter Hillborough (Lukas Haas), Byron and Karl must work together to take the murderer down and save Rebecca.

If the fact that "Midnight in the Switchgrass" went directly to video-on-demand doesn't seem like a good sign to you, you're on the right track; the film was panned by critics upon its release in the summer of 2021. So what did they say, exactly?