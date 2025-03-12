The Cancelled Jurassic Park TV Series Picked Up Where The Classic First Film Left Off

These days, "Jurassic Park" is a massive media franchise with several theatrical films and even more to come. In addition to the movies and Michael Crichton's original novels, there have been numerous video games and a popular Netflix animated series, "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous." What you may not know is that "Camp Cretaceous" wasn't the first time someone tried to turn "Jurassic Park" into a small-screen cartoon. In fact, a much earlier attempt was made in the 1990s right around the time the first "Jurassic Park" movie hit theaters (though it never made it into full production).

For many years, details about this project were kept secret. However, old pitch decks, story treatments, and concept art have leaked out bit by bit, published by outlets like Jurassic Outpost. The show, which had a working title of "Escape from Jurassic Park," was ambitious to say the least, and it's not hard to see why it never made it to the screen. However, it's also a fascinating "what if?" to look back on now, especially given how enormous the rest of the property has become.

Spearheaded by '80s cartoon veteran Will Meugniot and artist William Stout, among others, the show would have picked up right after the end of "Jurassic Park" and featured many of the same characters (all while expanding the story in various ways). Certain aspects of it, pulled from Crichton's books, were incorporated into later "Jurassic" films, such as the influence of InGen rival BioSyn and the escape of many dinosaurs to the mainland.