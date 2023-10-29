The Correct Order To Watch The Jurassic Park And Jurassic World Movies

Fortunately, Universal Pictures has managed to keep things pretty tidy when it comes to the Jurassic films and viewing them in order is incredibly straightforward. Other franchises, with "Halloween" serving as a great example, have multiple timeliness, reboots, and other continuity issues to contend with. That's not a problem here, as going in order of release is truly the best way to watch the movies. The six films, in order of release, are as follows:

"Jurassic Park" (1993)

"The Lost World: Jurassic Park" (1997)

"Jurassic Park III" (2001)

"Jurassic World" (2015)

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" (2018)

"Jurassic World Dominion" (2022)

Steven Spielberg directed "Jurassic Park," which wound up becoming the highest-grossing movie in history up to that point, and its follow-up "The Lost World." Spielberg then stepped aside in a producer role, paving the way for Joe Johnston, of "The Rocketeer" fame, to helm the third installment, "Jurassic Park III." The series then took a very long break, in no small part because the third film was a critical and commercial disappointment, relative to the first two entries.

Be that as it may, various versions of "Jurassic Park 4" entered development in the years that followed, with many abandoned scripts and pitches coming and going for more than a decade. Some of them were, admittedly, pretty wild. Eventually though, Universal cracked the code with "Jurassic World." Directed by Colin Trevorrow, it served as a "legacy sequel," taking place in the continuity of the original films, while introducing a new cast of characters for a new generation. That kicked off the second trilogy, with director J.A. Bayona's "Fallen Kingdom" and Trevorrow's "Dominion" rounding things out by letting dinosaurs loose out in the world amongst humans.