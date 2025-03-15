A Cult Classic Comedy Flop Predicted Marvel's Red Hulk (Or Did It?)

When the mighty Marvel Comics duo of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby debuted the Hulk in 1962, the big fella was initially gray. According to Lee, this was to keep the character from being identified with any one ethnic group — and he might've stayed that way had colorist Stan Goldberg not struggled with the gray shading. Lee could see that the color was all wrong, so, after that first issue, he decreed that the Hulk must be green, which, aside from flashbacks to the character's origin in 1984, is the way things were in the Marvel Universe until 2008. (Even reprints of the first issue now portray the Hulk as green.)

Then Jeph Loeb and Ed McGuinness decided to go and add a different, bolder hue to the character: red. This was not Bruce Banner's Hulk, but the laboratory-created alter-ego of Thaddeus E. "Thunderbolt" Ross, who was keen to go toe-to-toe with his bête noire for a change. This was a huge deal for comic book readers, but didn't really register outside of that world. Most people had no idea there was a Red Hulk until they started seeing trailers and commercials for "Captain America: Brave New World," which sought to goose ticket sales by spoiling Harrison Ford's transformation, as Thunderbolt Ross, into the ruby ruffian.

We know Loeb and McGuinnes are the creators of the Red Hulk, but what influenced them? Did they come up with this idea on a whim? Or did they nick it from someone else? Basically, what we're asking is: Did they steal it from John C. Reilly in "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story?"