The Only Disney Movie With A Near-Perfect Metacritic Score

Disney's first-ever feature-length animated motion picture, "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," was a big gamble that helped cinema evolve as a medium. It proved that animation could be more than just short, slapstick fluff that played before the main attraction. On top of that, the film's animators used then-new technologies such as larger cels and multiplane cameras to create fine details and ethereal watercolor backgrounds, breaking new ground along the way. Be that as it may, it's the studio's second animated feature, 1940's "Pinocchio," that remains its most well-reviewed movie.

"Pinocchio" is, of course, based on Carlo Collodi's 1883 novel "The Adventures of Pinocchio," which originated as a children's magazine serial. Its story centers on the titular character (Dick Jones), a wooden puppet who is magically brought to life yet still longs to be a flesh-and-blood boy. However, he soon discovers that human life isn't easy; dangers lurk around every corner, and you must work hard for what you want.

Not only does "Pinocchio" have a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it's also the highest-rated Disney title on Metacritic with a score of 99, denoting "Universal Acclaim." (Don't bother with the wooden live-action remake, which has a "Generally Unfavorable" score of 33 on Metacritic.) Over 80 years later, critics and audiences still regard "Pinocchio" as one of Disney's greatest triumphs, and it's all too apparent why.