Why Liam Neeson Is Glad He Didn't Play James Bond

Amazon has taken creative control of the James Bond franchise, wresting control from the Broccoli family, the family that has overseen the 007 movies for decades. There is some speculation as to what this means for the franchise, as many presume that Amazon, following the current filmmaking trends, will try to launch an expansive, multimedia cinematic universe. Some fear the onslaught of tiring over-commercialization that will no doubt be attached to Ian Fleming's noted spy, but others may be excited that a new James Bond movie is coming at all.

The last Bond film, "No Time to Die," was released in 2021, and it brought the five-film Daniel Craig cycle to a definitive end. This means the next film will have to recast 007 with a new actor, and speculating which actor could potentially play James Bond — in any generation, really — is a speculative sport played by cineastes everywhere. It's fun looking over film history and discovering who was officially approached to play Bond, and who lost out on the part. Many Bond fans know that, during the making of "Diamonds Are Forever," for instance, Adam West was being looked at to play James Bond. Clint Eastwood, Burt Reynolds, John Gavin, and Robert Wagner also visited the casting office. The mind boggles, picturing Reynolds as the suave British James Bond.

Another case in point: Did you know that Liam Neeson was once orbiting the role? The tall, tough Irish actor was friends with the Broccoli family, and was made savvy to when a new Bond film was being cast back in the mid-1990s. It seems that Neeson wanted to talk to the Broccolis about taking over the role starting with "GoldenEye." According to a 2023 interview with Rolling Stone, however, Neeson stopped pursuing 007 when his wife at the time, Natasha Richardson, expressly forbade him.