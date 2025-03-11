Timothee Chalamet's Chilling Dune 2 Monologue Could Have Been Completely Different

One of the trademark elements of the "Dune" movies is Frank Herbert's ability to world build (or, more accurately, universe build). Let's not take points away from Denis Villeneuve, either. The director of the two-part box office-breaking "Dune" adaptation created an incredible iteration of a sci-fi setting that has enthralled fans for decades. Villeneuve delivered so well that "Dune: Part Two" already ranks 54th on IMDB's top 250 movies of all time list.

One element of "Dune" that gives it that gritty realism is the Fremen culture, which comes replete with traditions, habits, and even its own language. That native tongue is called Chakobsa, and since the entire "Dune" saga takes place in the distant future of our own human existence, the isolated desert lingua clearly draws inspiration from real-life languages, including Arabic and languages from the peoples of the Caucasus.

Indeed, one of the best moments in "Dune: Part Two" is when Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) gives a rousing speech to unify and lead the Fremen against his enemies in a massive, red-hot, worm-powered assault. The scene is spine-chilling, and it makes you want to jump through the screen, don a stillsuit, and join in the attack on the Emperor's Sardaukar legions.

The wild thing, though? We came precariously close to never getting that Chakobsa-infused oration.