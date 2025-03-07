One Of 2024's Best Horror Movies Is Taking Over Prime Video's Top Charts

The demon from Parker Finn's "Smile" movies has a very peculiar mode of operations. It's largely invisible, and it can induce hallucinations in its chosen hosts. It typically appears to its victims as someone they know, or perhaps a stranger, but always wearing a very creepy smile. For a few weeks, the demon tortures its host with hallucinations, eventually taking over their bodies. Once possessed, the victim themselves would smile horrifyingly, while taking their own life. The self-slaughter is, as the demon dictates, performed in front of a witness. The witness, in seeing a smiling person kill themselves, gives them trauma that allows the demon to pass onto them. The cycle then repeats.

The "Smile" movies are very clearly about the way trauma can be passed from generation to generation, and how violence and self-harm can create a never-ending cycle. Despite the strangeness of the premise, the "Smile" movies are surprisingly scary, with director Finn imbuing them with a dizzying, nightmarish quality that feels dream-logical, even as they spin out of control. The first film set up an interesting premise, but 2024's "Smile 2" ratcheted up the terror, becoming one of the best horror movies of the year. Critic Amy Nicholson, writing for the Los Angeles Times, called it one of the best movies of 2024.

As of this writing, "Smile 2" is currently attracting a lot of viewers on Amazon Prime, debuting this week at #3 on its movie charts, and #7 overall (ranking just below "Beast Games"). It is attracting just about as many viewers as the gangbusters hit "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." It seems that horror fans are eager to be traumatized. That's a good thing. "Smile 2" rules. /Film's Chris Evangelista gave it a glowing review.