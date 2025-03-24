Ba-dah, bummm, ba-dah, bummmm, ba-dah, ba-dah-dah! Cue a silhouette of a man adorned in a trilby walking across the screen, outlined by the barrel of a gun. Suddenly, he turns, pointing a Walther PPK directly at the audience, and fires. The frame turns red, and the barrel drops out of sight. Monty Norman's iconic theme suddenly blares, signaling the rival of cinema's most enduring hero: James Bond.

Initially portrayed by Sean Connery in classic capers like "Dr. No," "From Russia with Love" and "Goldfinger," Bond eventually fell into the lap of several different actors, namely George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig, resulting in 25 motion pictures — 27 if you include 1967's "Casino Royale" and 1983's "Never Say Never Again" — a flurry of iconic James Bond movie theme songs sang by everyone from Shirley Bassey to Billie Eilish, TV shows, spoofs, knockoffs, and popular video games like Nintendo 64's "Goldeneye."

As the films evolved, so did the character. In "Dr. No," Bond dazzled moviegoers merely by strutting across the floor, smoking cigarettes, sleeping with gorgeous women, and playing cards alongside dangerous villains. By 1965's "Thunderball," the super spy dubbed 007 was suddenly strapping into rocket packs and leaping off rooftops or evading baddies utilizing machine guns tucked inside his stylish Aston Martin DBS. It's fair to say Bond's gadgets are almost as iconic as the man himself. But which of Bond's toys stands as the most iconic? Let's take a look at the 10 best James Bond gadgets, ranked.