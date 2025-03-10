Supernatural Season 1 Stealthily Referenced One Of The Best Episodes Of The Simpsons

The reference is sly enough that it's tough to catch if you haven't rewatched "The Simpsons" lately, but it's also unmissable for anyone who's a "Marge vs. the Monorail" devotee. The three towns are mentioned several times throughout the "Simpsons" episode, and Marge eventually saves the day by visiting North Haverbrook and discovering it's become a comedically broken-down ghost town ever since Lyle swindled its residents. In the world of "Supernatural," these three places are also haunted, but it's a mythical witch that puts kids into comas, not a cheap death trap train, that's behind all the trouble.

Hilariously, this isn't the only "Simpsons" reference snuck into the early seasons of "Supernatural." In the show's season 3 premiere, Sam jokes that Dean is "polling the electorate," the Springfield cops' shorthand for Mayor Quimby's motel trysts, when his brother gets some rare action on the road. The season 5 premiere features what might be the show's most obscure "Simpsons" reference, when Dean tells Kurt Fuller's angel Zachariah to "cram it with walnuts, ugly!" That insult is identical to the one Homer let fly in a season 8 episode of "The Simpsons," when he was auditioning for the Poochie role on "The Itchy and Scratchy Show." Series creator Eric Kripke, who wrote two of the three "Supernatural" episodes mentioned above, is clearly a fan of the groundbreaking FOX series; last year, he compared his other show, "The Boys," to the "very lived-in, ridiculous dystopia" of "The Simpsons" in an interview with Creative Screenwriting. We're now accepting bets on which Supe will say "eat my shorts" next season.