Mindy Kaling's New Series Starring Kate Hudson Is Crushing It On Netflix

Check the scoreboard before you keep reading: this article contains spoilers for season 1 of "Running Point."

Ever since she got her start on "The Office," Mindy Kaling has become a seriously major producer and writer — and her latest project, "Running Point," is making a huge splash on Netflix. As an original series for the platform, it's ranking high in the streamer's top 10 after dropping its first season on February 27, 2025 ... and whether you're a basketball diehard or you barely know how the game is played, I can tell you the show is definitely worth checking out.

When we first meet Isla Gibson (Kate Hudson), she's working as the coordinator of charitable endeavors for the Los Angeles Waves basketball team alongside her siblings — her younger half-brother Sandy ("The Other Two" standout Drew Tarver) is the company's chief financial officer, and her younger brother Ness (Scott MacArthur), a former player, works as the team's general manager. When the oldest Gibson brother Cam (Justin Theroux) causes a major scandal, he decides that Isla should take over as president of the Waves, and though Sandy and Ness initially try and take her down, Isla turns out to be better at the job than anyone thought ... including her. Alongside her best friend and chief of staff Ali Lee (Brenda Song) and her newly discovered half-brother Jackie Moreno (Fabrizio Guido), Isla helps the Waves make it to the playoffs, even though it causes issues in her relationship with her fiancé Lev Levenson (Max Greenfield). So what do critics think of this Netflix newcomer?