Mickey 17's 'Creepers' Are So Much More Than Sci-Fi Monsters

This post contains some spoilers for "Mickey 17."

In Bong Joon Ho's new sci-fi film "Mickey 17," Robert Pattinson played the titular Mickey, a low-paid grunt on a distant spaceship. As the previews have made explicit, Mickey is an "Expendable," that is: when he dies, he can easily be cloned — or "printed" — and replaced within a day. Needless to say, Mickey is selected for the ship's most dangerous missions. By the time audiences catch up with him, he's on his 17th printing.

Mickey lives on a ship of conservative cultists who worship a Trump-like televangelist named Kenneth Marshall (Mark Ruffalo). Marshall is so hated on Earth that he left on a long-distance spacecraft to find an interplanetary haven he plans on calling Niflheim. Throughout "Mickey 17," he and his horrid wife Ylfa (Toni Collette) talk about how they're seeking a genetically pure stock, making it abundantly clear that they're Evangelical eugenicists. They're pretty rotten people, and were clearly written as a broad-but-not-really-that-broad metaphor for the modern American Right Wing.

When the ship lands on a potential Niflheim planet — a world of frozen tundra — Mickey finds that it is populated only by a species outsize arctic pillbugs. The bugs are creepy to Marshall, so he nicknamed them Creepers. He's happy to eradicate the Creepers if it means he can colonize Niflheim.

While out on a mission, Mickey falls down a crevasse and encounters a nest of Creepers, terrified by their many legs and growling noises. But, perhaps unexpectedly, the Creepers do not eat Mickey (something he takes personally; does he taste bad?), and rescue him by depositing him back onto the surface. Curious. As the film progresses, Mickey realizes that the Creepers are intelligent. Indeed, they have a language, names, families, and a culture all their own.

A story of self-obsessed Christians traveling to a distant world, occupied by "creepy" natives they aim to eradicate. The Creepers are a clear sci-fi metaphor for the victims of European and American colonialism.