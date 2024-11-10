William Shatner's Favorite Star Trek Episode Has A Major Problem

In the "Star Trek" episode "The Devil in the Dark" (March 9, 1967), the U.S.S. Enterprise visits a distant mining colony where the miners are being attacked and killed in the deep, subterranean tunnels by a mysterious creature. Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and Spock (Leonard Nimoy), sent to investigate, find that the creature can "burrow" through the rock using a naturally powerful acid, and that it seems to be deliberately destroying mining equipment, implying that it's intelligent. Eventually, Kirk and Spock find a mound-like animal called a horta, and Spock manages to mind-meld with it. The creature is able to burn words into a nearby rock, conforming its intelligence.

Kirk and Spock find that the horta wasn't killing miners out of malice, but to protect the thousands of horta eggs littering the tunnels. It seems that horta go nearly extinct every so often, and one is left alive to hatch a new generation. The miners and the horta learn to live together. It's a very "Star Trek" ending.

In his 1993 memoir "Star Trek Memories," William Shatner confessed that "Devil" was his favorite episode of the original series, as it was "exciting, thought-provoking, and intelligent." It had horror elements, a cool monster, a clever solution, and a very diplomatic ending emblematic of the series; the monster was merely misunderstood. "Devil" is typically listed as one of the show's best episodes overall, and the horta is one of the franchise's most notorious killer creatures.

There is one issue with "The Devil in the Dark," however: it's the only episode of "Star Trek" wherein none of the female characters have any speaking parts.