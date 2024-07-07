William Shatner Hid A Personal Tragedy To Finish Star Trek's The Devil In The Dark

In the "Star Trek" episode "Devil in the Dark" (March 9, 1967), Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and his Vulcan crewmate Spock (Leonard Nimoy) visit a distant mining colony where the Federation gets a fictional ore called pergium. This mining colony is in trouble. A mysterious monster has been stalking the caves and tunnels deep underground, attacking and killing the miners. When Kirk and Spock investigate, they discover the monster is a thing called a horta, a pulsating mound of rubbery living rock capable of excreting powerful, bone-melting acids.

Kirk, when he threatens the horta with his phaser, finds that it reacts and stands its ground. He senses that the creature is sentient and asks Spock to mind-meld with it. The horta, they find, is indeed sentient and has been protecting its young. The curious spheroid rocks found throughout the tunnels are actually the horta's many eggs; the creature was killing humans who were interloping into its nesting territory. It seems that hortas, as part of their natural life cycle, go extinction once every 50,000 years, save for one who is left to oversee the next generation's hatchlings. It was important that this horta keep this life-cycle uninterrupted.

One of the supporting players in "Devil in the Dark" is Lieutenant Leslie (Eddie Paskey), one of the many recurring background characters on "Star Trek." Paskey rarely has spoken dialogue, but he appears in 68 episodes of the series — usually as Lieutenant Leslie, but sometimes as other ancillary Enterprise crew members, and often as Shatner's stand-in. Paskey, who passed away in 2021, revealed a previously-unknown fact about "Devil in the Dark" while speaking with StarTrek.com in 2003. It seems that Shatner patiently played out the scenes as directed, only to leave the set to attend his father's funeral.