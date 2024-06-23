The Star Trek Episode That Deeply Impacted Rod Roddenberry

In the "Star Trek" episode "The Devil in the Dark" (March 9, 1967), Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and Spock (Leonard Nimoy) visit a remote mining colony on the planet Janus VI to address an uptick in miner deaths. There is a mysterious creature burrowing through the rocks in the tunnels below and attacking people. The creature extrudes a powerful acid, allowing it to tunnel incredibly quickly and making pursuit difficult.

Kirk and Spock locate the creature and find it is a silicon-based living mound of rock. Kirk also discovers that it responds to the threat of his phaser and suspects that the creature's attacks are calculated. Spock then mind-melds with the creature and learns it's called a Horta. Hortas have an unusual lifecycle in that the species goes extinct every 50,000 years, with only one creature surviving to look after millions of eggs. The spheroid nodules that line the cave walls, they learn, are those eggs. The Horta was just protecting its young from miners who would steal or destroy the eggs. To the miners, the eggs are nothing more than worthless rock deposits.

It's a classic "Star Trek" conceit. Something that seems scary, unknowable, or monstrous is merely misunderstood. We'd be wise to reach out to others rather than merely charge in with weapons blazing. Eventually, the miners learn to stay out of the Horta's way as it goes about its normal life.

In December 2021, Rod Roddenberry, the son of "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry, took to Reddit to answer questions from Trekkies, revealing that "The Devil in the Dark" was probably his favorite episode of the original series. He also noted that, because he was born in 1974, he had more explicit memories of "Star Trek: The Next Generation."