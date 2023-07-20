Strange New Worlds Finally Breaks Out One Of The Classic Star Trek Episode Templates

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

In "Lost in Translation," the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," Ensign Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) hears mysterious noises in her head, and begins experiencing dark, violent hallucinations. She sees haunted house-style hallways wherein all of her comrades were murdered in a bloody fashion, as well as the rotting, desiccated zombie of her late friend Hemmer (Bruce Horak). When looking at scans of her own brain in sickbay, Uhura learns that her language centers are being attacked by a mysterious psychic force somewhere out there in the dead of space.

Uhura, with the help of a brainstorming session with Samuel Kirk (Dan Jeannotte) and the visiting James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley), surmises that her psychic visions aren't attacks, but an oblique form of communication. Uhura is able to "translate" the visions, and discovers that the Enterprise is unwittingly doing harm to an unseen species of psychic, noncorporeal aliens that live inside the materials the ship just happens to be harvesting. The aliens communicate through visions and have been projecting them into nearby humans' brains. It's only after destroying the Enterprise's mining apparatus that the unseen aliens will survive and Uhura's hallucinations will stop.

Noncorporeal aliens are, of course, not new to "Star Trek." Indeed, there were noncorporeal aliens in last week's episode of "Strange New Worlds." Also not new to Trek are stories of unseen or misunderstood alien species that initially do harm to the Enterprise and/or its crew, but end up being innocent creatures merely protecting their domain. "Star Trek" is all about protecting life, so many of its monsters are presented as sympathetic or innocent.

Here are some other examples:.