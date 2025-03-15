Jerry Seinfeld And Larry David Had A Cameo In A Doomed Sitcom

Season 5 was when it all came together for "Seinfeld." It was no longer a cult sitcom that couldn't crack the Nielsen ratings' top 20, but an appointment-viewing smash that finished third for the year overall. The following year, it would become the number one show on the air.

Why did it take so long for "Seinfeld" to break through to the mainstream? For starters, it truly lived up to its reputation as a show about nothing. While we now look at the season 2 episode "The Chinese Restaurant" as one of the greatest sitcom episodes ever, NBC executives sought to bury it because they thought an entire story built around the main characters waiting for a table was too slim of a narrative to appeal to viewers. When your network doesn't believe in your show, it's hard to build an audience.

"Seinfeld" needed to get traction in the popular culture, which shouldn't have been that hard to do given that its star was a big-name stand-up comic who frequently guested on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" and "Late Night with David Letterman." Nevertheless, the series needed to prove it was in a league with the other top sitcoms on the air, so Seinfeld and Larry David rather cannily decided to write Michael Richards' irrepressible Cosmo Kramer into a fictional "Murphy Brown" episode as one of the title characters' short-lived secretaries. Fortunately, series creator Diane English was a fan of "Seinfeld" and managed to convince CBS to lend out their set and star Candice Bergen to the season 3 episode "The Keys." Considering that "Murphy Brown" was the third highest-rated show on television at this point, it's likely many of its viewers tuned in for the crossover event.

Seinfeld and David were grateful to English, so when she asked them to guest star on her struggling new sitcom a few years later, they happily obliged.