The Severance Season 2 Cameo Barack Obama Rejected, According To Ben Stiller

In the season 2 premiere of Dan Erickson and Ben Stiller's hit Apple TV+ series "Severance" (which imagines that, every time you go to work, you split your consciousness into your "innie," who works at the in-universe company Lumon, and your "outie," who lives your regular life outside of Lumon), several of the "innies" are invited to watch an instructional video about their bizarre workplace. After Mr. Milchick (Trammell Tillman) and his strangely young assistant of sorts Miss Huang (Sarah Bock, a new addition to season 2) gather Mark S. (Adam Scott), Helly R. (Britt Lower), Dylan G. (Zach Cherry), and Irving B. (John Turturro) in a room to watch an instructional video about the functionings of Lumon, the building itself ends up playing a lead role in the video ... and it's voiced by none other than Keanu Reeves.

Was Reeves the first choice? Stiller has admitted that he was not, and that his first choice couldn't really make it work ... because his first choice happened to be the former President of the United States. "I didn't ask him in person, I knew someone who knew his lawyer and his lawyer said I can relay the request if you write an email," Stiller told late night host Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" early on the morning of March 4, 2025. "So, I wrote an email to him saying like, 'Hey, we have this show,' whatever. And like two days later, I get an email back from President Barack Obama."

President Obama told Stiller that he was a fan of the show and excited for its second season but that he wasn't able to find time in his schedule. "What's more important than doing the voiceover for the animated building in 'Severance?'" Stiller joked before saying, "It was pretty cool that he responded."