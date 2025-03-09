Bleach Filler List: All The Episodes You Can Skip

Discourse surrounding popular shonen anime often loops back to which episodes can be considered "filler." By definition, filler arcs assume secondary importance to episodes that are considered canon, as they don't necessarily enrich our view of the fictional world at large. However, this is not always true. I previously explored the significance of fillers in a shonen series like "Naruto," where even the most skippable episodes help flesh out character motivations. This logic makes sense for the world of "Naruto," as these filler arcs act as a break from the bleak, traumatic toils of the shinobi world, highlighting nuances that are often overlooked in canon arcs.

But when the same logic is applied to Tite Kubo's "Bleach," our perception of what "filler" means changes drastically. The filler/non-canon episodes in "Bleach" can feel empty and bloated for the most part, actively hampering the arcs that do excel in etching the momentous adventures of Ichigo Kurosaki. A classic example is the Soul Society: The Rescue arc (episodes 42-63), which represents everything that the anime does best: meaningful stakes, high-octane fights, and a shocking twist that feels thoroughly earned. As soon as this terrific arc ends, episode 64 kickstarts the notorious "Bount Arc," which arguably make up some of the most painful "Bleach" filler episodes to go through. Then again, all 44 episodes of a two-part filler arc cannot be straight-up garbage, so you might end up liking some fight sequences for aesthetic reasons.

If we tally the number of canon episodes in "Bleach" against the filler ones, a whopping 163 episodic fillers make up nearly 45% of the anime. Whether you want to skip almost half of the series completely or pick and choose filler arcs is a matter of personal choice. With that in mind, let's take a quick look at which "Bleach" episodes are pure filler and whether these filler arcs and one-offs are worth your time.