Why Yvette Nicole Brown's Shirley Bennett Left Community

The final two seasons of "Community" were a painful affair, as the beloved comedy series fought valiantly against its own inevitable decline. The show losing its original showrunner, Dan Harmon, after season 3 was the first strike. Harmon returned to "Community" in season 5, but then the show had to deal with the departure of two major cast members, Chevy Chase and Donald Glover. Strike two.

By the end of season 5, there was still some hope that the show might have plenty of years left in it. The departure of Troy and Pierce was handled gracefully, and the quality of the writing itself had returned to pre-season 4 quality. Then "Community" was canceled, and then brought back to viaa little-known streaming service run by Yahoo, and then a whole other round of cast departures was announced. Not only would Buzz Hickey (Jonathan Banks) and Professor Ian Duncan (John Oliver) not be in season 6, but the great Shirley Bennett (Yvette Nicole Brown) was leaving the series too. Strike three.

Of the seven original cast members that made up the study group, only four now were left. "Community" season 6 was still a fun time, but the show at this point seemed to know the end times were near. It was basically thirteen episodes straight of "Community" coming to terms with its own death. The show could just barely handle Troy and Pierce leaving. Shirley leaving was the final straw, but there was a good reason for Brown's departure.