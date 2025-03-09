Queen Latifah Has A Lucrative Rule For Every Movie She Makes

Queen Latifah started her music career in the late 1980s, beatboxing for the famed New York/New Jersey music collective the Flavor Unit. By 1989, she already had released her first single, "Wrath of My Madness," overseen by start producer Fab 5 Freddy. Her rap songs soon began getting a great deal of airplay, and she became a celebrity on "Yo! MTV Raps." Only a few years into her professional music career, Latifah branched out into acting, first appearing in Spike Lee's 1991 film "Jungle Fever." She was in mainstream Hollywood comedies like "House Party 2" and "Who's the Man?," while also appearing in dramas like "Juice" and "My Life."

Latifah's star-making turn came in 1996, playing the role of Cleo in F. Gary Gray's "Set It Off," a hard-edged L.A. heist movie that also starred Jada Pinkett and Vivica A. Fox. From that point foward, she was a force to be reckoned with. Latifah has worked with Martin Scorsese, sang in musicals like "Chicago" (which earned her an Oscar nomination), and she has also voiced numerous cartoon animals. She has made dumb farces, crime movies, and numerous romances. Latifah is a powerful polymath, and she speaks at length about the importance of women in hip-hop, all between playing Ellie in the many, many "Ice Age" movies. More recently, she has starred in the TV reboot of "The Equalizer."

The fact that Latifah has appeared in so many "Ice Age" sequels (and there are so many, they're hard to keep track of) may actually a result of a contract stipulation that she dictated long ago. On a 2023 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show" (via New York Post), Latifah revealed that she has a "no death" clause in all of her acting work. Latifah said that she started her acting career often playing characters who were killed, but that she quickly lost her taste for dying. If she wanted career longevity, Latifah reasoned, she need to survive for any potential sequels.