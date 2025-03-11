The Twilight Zone Episode You Forgot Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes Directed

During his stint playing Commander William Riker on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Jonathan Frakes (seen above left) underwent a rudimentary director's boot camp. Frakes was interested in directing episodes of the show, and the producers said he would only be allowed to do so after shadowing other directors for 300 hours. Frakes put in his due diligence, and he ended up directing eight episodes of the series. The producers were so impressed that they also hired Frakes to direct two of the "Star Trek" feature films.

His directorial experience on "Next Generation," he found, could be parlayed into other directing gigs. For one, he remained with the "Star Trek" franchise for decades, coming back to helm episodes of "Deep Space Nine," "Voyager," "Discovery," "Strange New Worlds," and "Picard." He directed the family friend sci-fi adventure film "Clockstoppers" in 2002 and "Thunderbirds" in 2004, eventually moving exclusively into television, overseeing episodes of "Leverage," "Roswell," "The Librarians," "The Orville," and "NCIS: Los Angeles." Frakes has actually been more prolific behind the camera than he ever was in front of it.

One of Frakes' many directing gigs was an episode of the second revival of "The Twilight Zone." The second revival, to clarify, was the short-lived version that aired on the UPN from 2002 to 2003. It only lasted the one season, hosted by Forest Whitaker in the Rod Serling role, and /Film hasn't ranked it very high. Frakes' episode was called "The Lineman," and it starred Jeremy Piven, two years before he would find overwhelming mainstream fame on "Entourage." It was written by Pen Densham, who also wrote four episodes of the revived "The Outer Limits," as well as 22 episodes of the '90s TV version of "The Magnificent Seven." Pensham is also credited as the story writer on hits like "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves" and oddities like "A Gnome Named Gnorm."