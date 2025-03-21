Joel McHale's Yellowjackets Season 3 Character Explained

Spoilers for "Yellowjackets" season 3 follow.

The two big casting gets for "Yellowjackets" season 3 were Hilary Swank and Joel McHale. Neither casting, though, was announced with a character description. As of episode 7, "Croak," we still don't know who Swank's character is, but she's playing someone in the 2021 timeline. Good money has it that she's Shauna's (Melanie Lynskey) mystery stalker. The latest episode has finally unveiled McHale's character, though, and it resets the whole chess board.

Going into the new season, I assumed McHale would be playing someone in the present day. It's not like the 1996 story could just reveal he was there in the wilderness all along. Plus, McHale is most famous as the sardonic Jeff Winger on the sitcom "Community" — his acting style seemed like a closer fit for the black comedy of the adults' storyline. Just imagine him playing off the two great comedic talents of "Yellowjackets," Christina Ricci and Melanie Lynskey.

But I was wrong; McHale is part of the Yellowjackets' past, not their present.

The previous episode, "Thanksgiving (Canada)" ended with some campers stumbling onto the Yellowjackets during one of their midnight feasts. "Croak" rewinds to explain this with an extended opening sequence. The campers Edwin (Nelson Franklin) and Hannah (Ashley Sutton) are biology professors. Those sounds that "the trees" have been making this season? It's actually frogs that have come out of hibernation, and the duo are there to observe and record the frogs' mating season. McHale is Kodiak, a crossbow-wielding mountain man they've hired to escort them through the wilderness; his aloofness (and beard) fit the character well.

The title sequence doesn't come until 14 minutes into the episode, when the frog-hunting trio stumble onto the Yellowjackets. Dining on Coach Ben (Steven Krueger), howling at the moon, and dancing around the fire, the girls look like they're hosting a witches' sabbath. Edwin's greeting snaps them back to their senses — and then Lottie (Courtney Eaton) puts an ax in the back of his head.