Rotten Tomatoes Says This Is The Best John Grisham Movie Adaptation

For a moment in the 1990s, adapting a John Grisham novel into a movie was akin to printing money. It all started with "The Firm," a film that had the good fortune of coming along just as its leading man, Tom Cruise, was really hitting his stride that decade thanks to "A Few Good Men." Of course, it helped that the 1993 legal thriller also paired Tommy C (who, naturally, spends most of the climax sprinting with a briefcase) with the dream team of director Sydney Pollack, writer Robert Towne, and a killer supporting cast featuring Jeanne Tripplehorn, Ed Harris, Holly Hunter, Wilford Brimley, and the ever-on-point Gene Hackman.

(Fun fact: "The Firm" is also the flick Aubrey Plaza's character is watching as she practices her meat-beating skills in "The To Do List." If having your movie serve as the punchline in a teen sex romp isn't something all filmmakers aspire to, then I dunno what we're even doing.)

On top of striking box office gold, Pollack's picture added the veneer of high art to Grisham's name, all the while retaining the pulpy page-turning pleasures of his source material. Because of this, it wasn't long before other venerated filmmakers — folks like Alan J. Pakula, Francis Ford Coppola, and Robert Altman — started putting their own stamps on Grisham's implausible yet entertaining best-sellers (or, in Altman's case, one of the lawyer turned wordsmith's unpublished manuscripts).

Hence, if you ask any two people what their favorite Grisham adaptation is, you're bound to get different answers. Some might adore "The Pelican Brief" for the unfulfilled romance between Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington's protagonists, while others — the chap who sold me my car, for example — may throw you for a loop and swear by the Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis led holiday farce "Christmas with the Kranks." If you look at Rotten Tomatoes, however, there's a clear winner in this debate.