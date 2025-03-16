The Simpsons' Ambitious Disney Parody That Never Saw The Light Of Day

Throughout its three and a half-decade run, "The Simpsons" has seemingly managed to parody pretty much every aspect of popular culture. From major developments in political history to iconic movie scenes, the show's ability to recreate historic moments was always part of its charm, and "The Simpsons" acted as a way to showcase the animators' talents (at least in the golden age).

The "Raiders of the Lost Ark" parody from the opening of season 3 episode, "Bart's Friend Falls in Love," stands as one of the best examples. The hand-drawn recreation of Indy's escape from the Temple of the Chachapoyan Warriors, reimagined as Bart escaping his home while being chased by an enraged Homer, was a genuinely impressive demonstration of the animators' abilities, and aside from being funny, proved that the show was being made by true craftsman.

As the show has gone on, the movie parodies have remained a consistent element, with "The Simpsons" most recently parodying an underrated Martin Scorsese movie in the season 36 episode "Desperately Seeking Lisa." At times, the long-running series has even parodied the entire plot of a film, as was the case with the "Shinning" segment of "Treehouse of Horror V," which basically revealed the entire plot of "The Shining" to a generation of kids too young to have seen Stanley Kubrick's movie.

But there is still a parody that creator Matt Groening has wanted to do for decades that is yet to be realized, and it might be the show's most ambitious parody yet.