Why Emily Wickersham's Ellie Bishop Left NCIS

Actors all have different goals in their careers, and because they typically can't cast themselves they don't have a whole lot of say as to how or if those goals are met. Ultimately, whether they have a preference for theater, film or television doesn't really matter if their goal is to remain employed as an actor. You take the best gig that's offered, and hope that it leads to more offers.

If steady work is the goal, you can do no better than getting cast as a series regular in a long-running network television show. Be it a drama or a sitcom, these series boast seasons that run up to 24 episodes. They pay remarkably well, and they leave you the option to work while you're on break or simply rest up until the next season gets started. Either way, unless you're a total spendthrift, you're pulling down more than enough per year to live comfortably for the rest of your life.

But as with any job, doing the same thing year in and year out can become a grind. For an actor, playing the same character on a network show doesn't often allow you to stretch those performance muscles; loyal viewers tune in weekly to see a specific formula followed to a T, which means every character, with very few exceptions, serves the plot in the same way in every episode. This can get old after a while, which is why some actors walk away from a cushy gig on a high-rated series. Is this why Emily Wickersham left CBS' procedural warhorse "NCIS" after eight successful seasons?