The Mandalorian's Moff Gideon Action Figure You've Been Waiting For Is Finally Coming
It's been nearly two years since "The Mandalorian" delivered the third season adventures of the masked bounty hunter and his adorable, Force-sensitive companion known as Grogu. Unfortunately, we'll be waiting even longer since the big screen outing "The Mandalorian and Grogu" won't hit theaters until May 2026. That means we're left imagining with the Beskar-clad gunslinger and Darksaber-wielding hero might be up to. Thankfully, Hasbro is about to help us fill the time with an action figure that fans have been waiting for since the third season of "The Mandalorian" debuted.
Today, Hasbro announced two new additions to the Black Series line of action figures. First and foremost, we're finally getting the version of Moff Gideon in his Mandalorian Dark Trooper mash-up gear, complete with that menacing horned helmet that Darth Maul might have been jealous of. But that's not all. In order to keep Moff Gideon protected, we're also getting a new version of the Praetorian Guard, the red-armored warriors who first debuted in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."
Take a look at the new action figures from "The Mandalorian" below!
Moff Gideon in Dark Trooper Armor is ready for battle
Moff Gideon went and turned himself into the next generation of Dark Trooper, borrowing some elements form his Mandalorian friends, with a little horny touch on top. Though it's a prototype suit, it makes Gideon extra deadly, especially when he's armed with his electrified staff. Yes, the helmet is removable, revealing the face of Giancarlo Esposito in one of his many villainous roles, and he also comes with retracted version of his signature staff, as well as a little blaster.
Honestly, I'm kinda surprised it's taken so long for this Moff Gideon figure to hit shelves. But perhaps this was something that Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau kept under wraps until the episode premiere, so as not to risk any spoilers. After all, toys are developed a long time before a given project is released, which leaves a big window open for potential leaks. We're just glad the figure is finally hitting shelves.
Moff Gideon in Dark Trooper Armor will be available for pre-order for $24.99 starting on March 5 at 1:00 PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and other retailers, and it's expected to arrive this summer.
If you're looking to have a complete battle scene among your "Star Wars" Black Series action figures, then you may also want to pick up the new Praetorian Guard figure that's arriving this summer too. Appearing in the shiny red armor that they wore in their "Last Jedi" debut, albeit with a different helmet, each figure comes with two different weapons: a vibro-voulges, which is the staff with the energized blade on the end of it, and the electro-chains, which is basically a segmented, electrified chain with a handle.
The weapons included with this new Praetorian Guard look a little more detailed than those in the original release of the figures when "The Last Jedi" merchandise was all the rage. Plus, they don't have the red aesthetic pieces on the melee weapons that those versions of the guards carried. But they still look cool as hell.
The Imperial Praetorian Guard will also be available for pre-order for $24.99 starting on March 5 at 1:00 PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and other retailers, and it's expected to arrive this summer.